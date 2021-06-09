Landslides occur in Mekong Delta at beginning of rainy season

Landslides are spreading out quickly along riversides in An Giang Province. (Photo: Huynh Loi)



Amidst the situation, the People's Committee of An Giang Province announced an emergency of landslide and assigned the Provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment to zone landslide-prone areas, install warning signs and set up a safe corridor, etc.





According to the Steering Committee for Response to Climate Change, Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue in An Giang Province, a 15-meter long landslide occurred in An Thanh Hamlet, An Phu Town, An Phu District on June 5, triggering damages of six houses.Additionally, there were reportedly two landslides in Kien An and Long Kien communes, Cho Moi District, An Giang Province, causing a loss of 50-meter long roads and significantly impacting on logistics activities through the locality.The functional agencies of the Mekong Delta provinces have made their efforts to carry out measures and solutions against the current landslide situation such as production adjustment, warning and taking residents out of the dangerous areas and building embankments in residential areas, etc.

By Ngoc Dan- Translated by Huyen Huong