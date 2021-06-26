Lao people support Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight

At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee Anouphap Tounalom affirmed the Lao capital city’s special relations with Hanoi and HCM City, voicing his belief that the two cities will soon surmount hardships caused by COVID-19 to stabilise the life and restore production for socio-economic development.

The assistance was raised by Vientiane authorities and people, along with the Vietnamese community and firms operating in the city, he added.

For his part, Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung thanked the delegation for its support even when Laos and Vientiane in particular are also striving to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He believed that the two Vietnamese major cities and Vientiane would further bolster the traditional relations and contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and peoples of the two countries.

The Vietnamese Embassy has to date received about US$1.3 million from Lao organisations and individuals to support Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19, including US$500,000 worth of medical equipment.

Vietnamplus