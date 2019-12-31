Lao PM to visit Vietnam soon

It will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.Vietnam and Laos have enjoyed close-knit traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.Two-way trade is estimated at US$ 1.1-1.2 billion this year, up 12.6 percent from 2018, surpassing the set target. The two countries have set a target of US$ 4 billion by 2020.

VNA