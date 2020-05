Vongyasone Miny is a sophomore of the Environment faculty of Ha Tinh University.



As Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper released, while taking photos in Thach Dong bridge in Thach Ha District, the Laotian young man saw a 51-year-old local man falling off a bridge; therefore, he jumped into the river to rescue the old man.





By Duong Quang - Translated by Dan Thuy