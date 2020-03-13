Large-scale excavation conducted at Cat Tien archaeological site

Jointly conducted by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Southern Institute of Social Sciences’ archaeology centre, the work is scheduled to last one year.



Discovered in 1985, the site is said to be the Holy Land of the Brahmin religion dating back to the 4th - 8th century AD. It covers an area of hundreds of hectares and stretches about 15km along the Dong Nai River.

The Cat Tien archaeological site was discovered in 1985 and first excavated in 199. It was recognised as a special national relic site in 2014.

The site consists of temple towers dating back to the 7th or 8th century AD. Archaeologists, however, found that most of its surface architecture has been damaged. Only some traces of the 3m-high tiled wall still remain.

Hundreds of thousands of objects have been discovered at the site, including arts works, statues and weapons made from various materials such as gold, silver, bronze, steel, gemstones, crystal, ceramics, and sandstone.