The largest batch of Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca arrives in HCMC

This batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine has come in response to the recent proposal by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting with AstraZeneca and the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC).

This fourth batch is a part of the pre-order contract between AstraZeneca Vietnam and VNVC, under the support of the Ministry of Health. Thanks to the early agreement in November 2020, Vietnam is one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to have access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Currently, more than 1.9 million doses have been transported to Vietnam upon the contract. Specifically, approximately 117,000 doses were brought to Vietnam in the first phase while it was 287,600 doses in the second phase and 580,000 doses in the third phase, and 921,400 in the fourth phase.

A total of nearly 6.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca have been delivered to Vietnam through a pre-order contract with VNVC, with the support of the Ministry of Health; COVAX mechanism; and bilateral aid between governments. AstraZeneca's vaccine currently accounts for 71 percent of the country's Covid-19 vaccine supply.

Nitin Kapoor, President for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca and Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, said that AstraZeneca Vietnam will continue to work with the Ministry of Health, WHO, UNICEF and VNVC to bring vaccines to Vietnam as quickly as possible so that the country can return to normal life soon.

Ngo Chi Dung, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of VNVC, promised to bring 921,400 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the Ministry of Health on a non-profit principle for the country’s vaccination drive especially in coronavirus epidemic-hit areas.



By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong