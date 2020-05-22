Law, ordinance making programs to be scrutinized on May 22

In the morning, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh is going to submit the draft law on international agreements, on which a verification report will be later presented by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau.



The bill consists of seven chapters with 53 articles, stipulating the jurisdiction, order, and procedures for signing, amending, supplementing, extending, ending the validity, and suspending the implementation of international agreements.



After that, Nguyen Hanh Phuc, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office, will deliver a report on the parliament’s draft supervisory programme for 2021.



Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung will submit the draft law and ordinance making programme for 2021 and draft revisions to this year’s law and ordinance making programme. Following this, legislators will engage in online discussions about the plans.



In the afternoon, a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on handling administrative violations is set to be submitted by Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long.



Tung will present a verification report on this bill and later another report on amendments to the draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the law on promulgation of legal documents. An online debate will follow this.



The ninth session is taking place online from May 20 to 29, and deputies will gather at the NA building in Hanoi for plenary meetings from June 8 to 18.