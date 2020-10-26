Lawmakers join online discussions on crime, corruption fight on October 26

Accordingly, Minister of Public Security General To Lam will deliver a report on the prevention and control of crimes and law violations in 2020, while Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh will present reports on their work this year.



Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long is scheduled to provide a review on judgment execution in 2020.



Head of the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga, then, will deliver the committee’s report verifying these above-mentioned documents.



Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate Le Minh Khai will deliver the Government’s report on the anti-corruption work during the year, and Nga will also present a report assessing this document.



These contents will also be put on table on October 27 morning.