Leaders of countries, WEF congratulate new leaders of Vietnam

In his congratulation letter sent to State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni expressed his belief that under the leadership of the new President, Vietnam will harvest greater achievements to obtain development and progress in all aspects and play an important role in the region and the world.



He also voiced his wish that the relations between Vietnamese and Cambodian people will become closer and closer to help maintain peace, stability, cooperation, and development.



The new President of Vietnam also received congratulatory messages from President of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent a message of congratulations to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, noting that the two countries are bound to each other by their friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, and they are implementing major cooperation activities in terms of economy, trade, investment, energy, industry, infrastructure, science, and culture.



He voiced his belief that the two governments will work closely together to consolidate Russia-Vietnam ties, with new initiatives and orientations, for the sake of both countries.



Algerian PM Abdelaziz Djerad also offered congratulations to the new Government leader of Vietnam.



The same day, WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab sent congratulatory letters to President Phuc and PM Chinh.