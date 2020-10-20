Leaders of Lao and Thailand send condolence telegraphs to Vietnam





On behalf of the Party, State and Laotian People, Mr. Bounnhang Vorachith sent his deepest condolence to the Vietnamese Party, State and People, especially the local residents affecting from damages.Under the leadership of the Party and State of Vietnam and Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong’s concern, the flooded provinces and cities are expected to soon overcome difficulties and stabilize life, he hoped.The Party, State and people of Laos are always side-by-side with the Party, Government and people of Vietnam in this difficult period and uphold the great traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation relations between the two countries, added President Bounnhang Vorachith.On the same day, Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha also sent a telegraph to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Thai Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai also sent a condolence to his counterpart of Vietnam Pham Binh Minh.In the telegraphs, Thai leaders shared with the Vietnamese Government and families of hapless victims in recent flash flooded and landside.At the same time, they believed that Vietnamese Government and people would soon overcome the current difficulties.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong