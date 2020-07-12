Leaders of Vietnam, US exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties

In his congratulatory letter to US President Donald Trump, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said the US is Vietnam’s leading partner in various areas. In recent years, the two countries have coordinated address bottlenecks, particularly in trade and finance, thereby consolidating and expanding the comprehensive partnership based on respect for the UN Charter, international law and each others’ political institutions, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Trong expressed his belief that the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership would be strengthened in an effective and sustainable manner, benefitting peoples of both nations and contributing to security, peace and prosperity in the region and the world.



Meanwhile, President Trump affirmed the US is committed to enhancing and expanding the bilateral ties based on a shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and respect for each other’s sovereignty and regulations.



On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc exchanged a message of congratulations with President Trump.



Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also exchanged congratulations with President of the Senate Michael Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh cabled a congratulatory message to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.