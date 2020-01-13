Legislative leader meets Vietnamese community in Australia

The legislative leader is in Australia to attend the annual 28th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 28) from January 13-16.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam reported to the NA Vice Chairwoman that the Vietnamese community in Australia now numbers more than 300,000, who have been working actively to connect the two countries.



Representatives of the community said they are proud of the strong development of the home country in all aspects, and the enhanced position of Vietnam in the international arena. They affirmed their wish to continue contributing to Vietnam-Australia relations and preserving the traditional cultural characteristics for their children and grandchildren.



NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong briefed the Vietnamese community on the achievements that Vietnam has made in 2019. She highlighted that the latest session of the NA had adopted many important legal documents, such as the revised Labour Code, the law on alcohol-related harm prevention, the resolution on developing ethnic minority regions and the resolution approving two legal documents on the national border between Vietnam and Cambodia.



She reiterated the policy of the Party and State of Vietnam that considers overseas Vietnamese an integral part of the Vietnamese nation. She said the Party and State will address issues raised by the overseas Vietnamese such as nationality, and asked the Embassy to regularly report the expatriates’ opinions and petitions to the Government for timely revision of policies.



The NA leader expressed her wish that the overseas Vietnamese will continue to preserve the traditional cultural characteristics, strengthen bonds among in the community and work to eradicate hostile and mistaken thinking towards Vietnam.

