The bill includes eight chapters and 69 articles, 15 of which are new to the 2000 and 2008 versions. The amendments cover issues concerning prevention and combat of drug crimes, control of licit activities related to narcotic drugs, supervision of illegal drug addicts, and drug detoxification.



Regarding drug detoxification, the bill provides details on the State and State budget financing the establishment of public centres for drug detoxification and the provision of compulsory detoxification services. It also stipulates the provision of partial funding to those who join voluntary drug detoxification programmes.

The amended law encourages drug addicts to participate in voluntary detoxification programmes and to receive treatment of narcotic drug addiction using medication alternatives. It also encourage the establishment of private drug detoxification centres by offering owners a number of incentives.

It repeals post-detoxification supervision measures to be in line with human rights-related provisions of the Constitution. These measures will be replaced with the provision on post-detoxification social assistance which prevents drug relapse.

In the afternoon, the legislators will vote on the amended laws on Handling Administrative Violations; Residency; and Vietnamese Guest Workers; and resolutions on central budget allocation for 2021 and on participation in the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission.