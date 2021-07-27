Legislators to discuss two important national target programs





At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

In the morning session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will deliver a speech on the occasion of Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

The National Target Program on Sustainable Poverty Reduction for the 2021-2025 period comprises six projects and 11 sub-projects, benefiting poor, near-poor households and families recently escaped poverty across the country, disadvantaged workers, residents living in poor districts and communes in coastal and island areas, vocational training establishments and job service centres in disadvantaged areas, relevant organisations and individuals,

Meanwhile, the National Target Programme on New-Style Rural Development for the 2021-2025 period will benefit residents, residential communities, cooperatives, businesses and socio-economic organisations in rural areas.

It targets that by 2025, at least 80 percent of the communes and half of the districts, townships and cities in centrally-run provinces and cities will meet criteria for new-style rural areas. Each city and province will have at least two districts achieving the status while at least 15 centrally-run cities and provinces will be recognised by the Prime Minister to fulfill the new-style rural area building tasks.

At least 60 percent of villages and hamlets in especially disadvantaged communes in border, mountainous, coastal and island areas will be recognised for the title.

With 11 sub-projects and six projects, the programme is expected to cost nearly VND2.45 quadrillion .

In the afternoon, the legislature will discuss in the plenary session the national financial plan, public borrowing and debt payment plan, and mid-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period.

The lawmakers are due to adopt a Resolution on the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan, a Resolution on the law and ordinance building programme in 2022, adjustments on the law and ordinance building programme in 2021, and resolutions on the establishment of the legislature’s thematic supervision delegations for 2022.