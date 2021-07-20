Level-2 field hospital No.4 staff under training stage

At the training course (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)



The event, which will last to July 23, is held by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations in conjunction with the Military Medical Department, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and relevant agencies.

This is the first profession training course for the hospital’s staff within the framework of UN peacekeeping training activities before they perform their mission in Bentiu, South Sudan.During the course, ICRC experts provide trainees with basic and essential knowledge on international humanitarian law, and guide them to handle some situations relating to explosives left by conflicts.