Live link-up TV program marks President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday

Attending in the event in Hanoi were Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh; deputy head of a Party subcommittee in charge of preparing documents for the 13th National Party Congress Hoang Trung Hai, Party Secretary of Hanoi City Vuong Dinh Hue.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh; General Ngo Xuan Lich, Minister of National Defense and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan joined in the program in HCMC.

Nghe An Province saw the presence of Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, Head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization Truong Thi Mai, General To Lam- Minister of Public Security.

Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong went to the event in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap while Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh attended the program in the northern province of Tuyen Quang.

The program themed “Ho Chi Minh – Vietnam’s shining will” was co-organized by the Central Propaganda and Education Commission and Vietnam Television, featuring art performances, the introduction of documentaries, and exchanges between audience and war veterans at home and abroad.

Selected locations for the event are places where are the native home and workplaces of Uncle Ho, such as President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Kim Lien special national relic site in Nghe An province's Nam Dan district, Nha Rong Wharf in HCMC, Tan Trao Special National Historical Relic in Tuyen Quang province and Van Mieu Park in Dong Thap Province’s Cao Lanh City.





Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (R), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (2nd, R) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (C) attend the program in HCMC. The live link-up TV program in Hanoi

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh