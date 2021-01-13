Lo Te- Rach Soi expressway put into operation

The starting point of Lo Te – Rach Soi Highway connects with Vam Cong Bridge



Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The speaks at the opening ceremony





The Lo Te – Rach Soi expressway allows automobile to travel with maximum speed of 80 kilometer per hour.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Transport Mr. Nguyen Van The stated that this would not only be a very important project, connecting with the economic hubs of the Mekong Delta but also open a new road linking Ho Chi Minh City with the southwestern provinces; thereby playing an important role for the promotion of socio-economic development, ensuring national security and defense of the region. In addition, the project success also demonstrates the friendship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Accordingly, the expressway is part of the western section of North-South expressway with its length of over 51 kilometers, a width of 17 meters and four lanes for vehicles with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour.The project had total investment capital of more than VND6,300 billion (US$272 million), including more than VND4,500 billion (US$194 million) from the Korean loan and the rest ones from state counterpart fund.After coming into the operation, the Lo Te - Rach Soi expressway will contribute to reducing vehicle traffic volume and accidents on the National Highway No.80, and help to shorten travel duration from Can Tho City to Kien Giang Province from over 1 hour 30 minutes to about 50 minutes.The automobiles are allowed to travel on Lo Te – Rach Soi expressway with maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Meanwhile, motorbikes and rudimentary means of transport will travel in parallel lines on the current National Highway No.80.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Huyen Huong