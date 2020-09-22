Local authorities help people to soon stabilize lives after recent storm





According to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disasters Prevention and Control, typhoon Noul killed at least six people and hundreds injured.Additionally, the typhoon- force downpours and winds blew up roofs of houses, trees and electicity poles.The VFFC’s President sent deep condolences to storm Noul- hit families and localities.Initially, the Standing Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee has supported VND5 million (US$215) for each family of dead and missing victims, VND3 million (US$129) for each seriously injured person.The VFFC’s Standing Committee in the provinces and cities have coordinated with the local authorities to regularly visit, encourage and provide foods to households affected by the recent storm, help people repair the collapsed houses to soon stabilize their lives.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong