Localities nationwide not check vehicles with QR Identification Code

A long line of trucks queuing to go through Tan Thanh Border Gate in the northern province of Lang Son

Under the decision, provinces and cities throughout the country do not check vehicles transporting essential commodities, raw materials used in construction, production, trade, import and export and were granted QR Identification code at Covid-19 control stations on all expressways, national highways, provincial roads, trans-provincial roads and inner city and province streets, starting at 0:00 on July 30.



Vehicles that have not got QR Identification code or an expired certificate are required to present health declarations and certificates of negative test result of Covid-19 of all traffic participants and passengers.

Means of transport enter and exit delivery points, ports, airports, bus and train stations, warehouses, industrial zones, production businesses have to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures, avoid contributing to traffic congestion.

Traffic participants and passengers must comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration); show certificates of Covid-19 RT-PCR negative results or negative antigen test results delivered within 72 hours.

Provinces and cities hit by the Covid-19 pandemic must have dedicated lanes to limit the number of vehicles entering the urban center and ensure their uninterrupted movement.

The Deputy PM asked ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government’s agencies, the people’s committees of cities and provinces across the country to delegate and handle with problems to guarantee the transportation of essential goods, prevention and control measures.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh