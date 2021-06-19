Localities offer supports to HCMC residents affected by Covid-19

A huge number of fresh vegetables, fruits and essential goods are gathered to send to HCMC



Particularly, a huge number of fresh vegetables, fruits and essential goods were taken from Lam Dong Province to Ho Chi Minh City yesterday to serve meals for the frontline forces in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, patients at isolation facilities and people with difficult circumstances in the city.

Apart from agricultural products, hundreds of instant noodle boxes are also sent to HCMC.

According to Standing Deputy Secretary of Lam Dong Dong Province’s Youth Union Mr. Phan Duc Thai, the Central Highlands province has collected 55 tons of agricultural products, different kinds of fresh fruits, 19 tons of rice, 500 boxes of instant noodle, around VND70.6 million (US$3,000) in cash and many essential goods from June 16 to now thanks to contributions of officials, union members, workers, benefactors, enterprises and people of Lam Dong Province and other localities.

All goods will be sent to the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

This is a meaningful activity contributing to improving the quality of the meals for the above-mentioned subjects.

On the same day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dong Thap Province provided around 20 tons of rice, five tons of sweet potatoes, 300 kilograms of stock-fish, 600 bottles of fish sauce, 1,000 eggs worth more than VND300 million (US$13,000) to Ho Chi Minh City.





All goods were carried by lorries from Dong Thap Province, contributed by organizations and benefactors in the locality to help Covid-19 hit people in HCMC overcome the current difficult period, said Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dong Thap Province Mr. Le Thanh Cong.

Representatives of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Soc Trang Province give VND200 million (US$8,700) to the Khmer-Vietnamese Association

The financial support will be used for buying medical masks, hand sanitizer and foods.

In related news, at the Long Binh border gate in An Giang Province’s An Phu District, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Soc Trang Province yesterday gave VND200 million (US$8,700) to the Khmer-Vietnamese Association to support overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia to soon overcome the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.