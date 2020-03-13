Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spread

The People’s Committee also asked the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to increase instructions and examinations of disease prevention and control measures at accommodation facilities and restaurants.



As of March 13 morning, Phu Yen hadn’t recorded any cases of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.



Director of the provincial Health Department Nguyen Thi Mong Ngoc said the local health sector is monitoring 164 foreigners and people at high risk of infection.



Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang also decided to halt the reception of foreign visitors to local tourist attractions from 1pm on March 12.



In particular, it suspended receiving foreign travellers, as well as ships, boats and road vehicles carrying foreign tourists, at coach stations, the port of My Tho city, places of interests and accommodation establishments.



Earlier, the northern province of Ninh Binh decided to close all local tourist destinations starting from 6am on March 13 in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Quang Ninh, another northern province, also suspended overnight stay services on cruise liners and tours to Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites.



Relic sites and tourist attractions in the capital city of Hanoi have also been closed for disinfection.



As of late March 12, Vietnam had confirmed 44 infection cases, 16 of them have fully recovered.