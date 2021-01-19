Localities to strengthen management of cherry, apricot- blossom business on Tet





The exploitation for the above-mentioned trees being planted outside the protection forests, special-use forests and natural forests under investment of organizations, households and individuals will be decided by forest owners in accordance with the law.Under the requirement, the People’s Committee of the provinces and cities need to further strengthen and propagandize forest protection measures.In recent time, there have been opinions about the policy and direction of strictly prohibiting cutting, exploiting, trading and transporting all kinds of wild cherry blossoms, apricots and ornamental flowers originating from the forest on the Tet holiday. As the reason, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development requested the People's Committees of the provinces and centrally-run cities to strictly implement the Prime Minister's Directive No. 45/ CT-TTg dated December 31, 2020 on the tree-planting campaigns for the New Year and strengthening the work of forest protection and development from the beginning of 2021, and report to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development before January 31, 2021.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Huyen Huong