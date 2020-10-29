Logo & slogan design contest launched to promote power saving

Entries should be sent to the organising board no later than 17:00 on December 5, 2020. An awarding ceremony will be held in December.

In his speech at the launching ceremony, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development Department Phuong Hoang Kim said the contest aims to select the best logo and slogan which manifest the significance of power saving to the nation’s socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, EVN general director Vo Quang Lam said energy efficiency is the cornerstone of building a secure and sustainable energy system, while saving power is billed as one of the most effective measures.

Vietnam is currently home to 5,000 key corporations, which consume 35 percent of the nation’s total electricity, he said, adding measures to save power in production is necessary to ensure energy security while reduce burden for both businesses and electricity sector.

In the past years, the Vietnamese Government has carried out a wide range of programmes to promote effective use of energy, such as the Vietnam National Energy Efficiency Programme (VNEEP), which was implemented during 2006-2015, helps save 15 million tonnes of oil, as well as reduce 3.4 percent and 5.65 percent of power during 2005-2010 and 2011-2015, respectively.

Most recently, it issued Directive No.20/CT-TTg, calling on the whole nation to save at least 2 percent of the total energy consumption each year. The PM’s directive comes in the wake of concerns over power supplies due to hydropower plants affected by climate change. The scale of renewable energy like wind and solar power is still limited while many technical barriers remain.

