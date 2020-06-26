  1. National

Long Thanh Int'l Airport needs nearly 14,000 workers after coming into operation

SGGP

A statement of the Department of Industry and Trade of Dong Nai Province said that the agency has just sent data on human resource demand forecast for building and exploiting the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport Project to vocational colleges and schools in the province.

Long Thanh International Airport Project

Long Thanh International Airport Project

Accordingly, the vocational schools will perform their enrollment and training or linked programs with domestic and foreign educational institutions to meet human resources demand for the airport as soon as it come into operation in 2025 and following years.

As the forecast, the project needs 13,769 workers, including 473 leaders and managers, 12,686 employees involved in production and business activities and other 610 labors.

By Tien Minh-Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more