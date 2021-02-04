Lunar New Year’s Eve fireworks shows canceled due to Covid-19 concerns in Hanoi

The city’s government is studying to choose a suitable location for high-range firework displays, meeting strict requirements for Covid-19 infection prevention and control.



The Party Standing Committee also asked the Party Personnel Committee of the Hanoi People’s Committee to steer the enhancement of testing capacity, consider the organization of public activities and events on Tet holidays, and ensure sufficient essential goods to meet public demand amid the pandemic.

Secretary of Hanoi's Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue also proposed that municipal authorities to closely cooperate with the Ministry of Health and the Northern Airports Authority to provide Covid-19 testing to 3,200 employees who are working in Noi Bai Aiport.

Regrading to the purchase of coronavirus vaccine, the Party Personnel Committee has been delegated to ask the health sector to urgently check its forces, allocate budget and call for legal funds to buy vaccines for the entire residents in the capital.

As of February 3, Hanoi has reported a total 21 cases of Covid-19 community transmission. Of the 653 F1 cases, 17 tested positive and are now under quarantine; 2,415 F2 cases are being quarantined at home.

The city checked 17,753 people returning from Hai Duong and Quang Ninh; 1,118 people are now under quarantine. 1,539 patients with the symptoms of coughing, high body temperature, and breathing problems received health check-ups; 167 suspected cases who are health workers and patients with serious illness got tests for coronavirus. All tested negative.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh