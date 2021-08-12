Macro economy basically stabilised in seven months: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Government's regular meeting. (Photo: VNA) Speaking at the Government's regular meeting, held via teleconference, the PM said attention has been paid to cultural and social affairs, while social security has been ensured.



“This is also the common assessment of international organisations and institutions,” he noted.

Regarding the fight against Covid-19, PM Chinh said the pandemic is till under control, adding major pandemic clusters have been contained.

Some localities have effectively implemented the Government’s Resolution No. 68, providing timely support for employees and employers affected by the pandemic, the PM continued.