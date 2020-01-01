Major traffic works open to traffic in 2019

My Thuy roundabout tunnel reduces traffic jam in routes leading to Cat Lai seaport in District 2, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)
The first people travelling in Vam Cong bridge spanning over Hau River connecting Can Tho city and Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta (Photo: SGGP)
Bac Giang-Lang Son expressway reduces travel time from Hanoi to Lang Son to two hours, it was over three hours before (Photo: SGGP)
New Binh Loi railway bridge has a high distance from the bridge to the water face, facilitating boats’ travel (Photo: SGGP)
The construction site of Cam Lo-La Son, the first part of the North South Expressway project in the phase of 2017-2020 (Photo: SGGP)