Many traffic works were open to traffic or started construction across the country in 2019 contributing in facilitating residents and businesses’ travel, changing urban look and creating momentum for growth in 2020.

Work started on Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway spanning over Soai Rap river in HCMC, it is expected to open a new trade direction between the Mekong Delta and the Southeastern region (Photo: SGGP)

Major traffic works open to traffic in 2019 ảnh 1 My Thuy roundabout tunnel reduces traffic jam in routes leading to Cat Lai seaport in District 2, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works open to traffic in 2019 ảnh 2 The first people travelling in Vam Cong bridge spanning over Hau River connecting Can Tho city and Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works open to traffic in 2019 ảnh 3 Bac Giang-Lang Son expressway reduces travel time from Hanoi to Lang Son to two hours, it was over three hours before (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works open to traffic in 2019 ảnh 4
New Binh Loi railway bridge has a high distance from the bridge to the water face,  facilitating boats’ travel (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works open to traffic in 2019 ảnh 5 The construction  site of Cam Lo-La Son, the first part of the North South Expressway project in the phase of 2017-2020 (Photo: SGGP)

