Major traffic works sped up nationwide

Many provinces and cities across the country have been speeding up the construction of major traffic works in the last year of implementing the 12th National Party Congress’ resolution, contributing to the country’s development achievements in the phase of 2015-2020.

An aerial view of the last station of the first metro line Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien project in HCMC which will link up to the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in District 9 (Photo: SGGP)

Major traffic works sped up nationwide ảnh 1 Thu Thiem 2 Bridge connecting District 2 and 1 in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works sped up nationwide ảnh 2 The 13km long Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway with 12 stations on the ground is about to come into commercial operation in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works sped up nationwide ảnh 3 On the construction site of the 25km long bypass in Kon Tum City in the Central Highlands. The bypass has the starting point and end point connecting with Ho Chi Minh Highway, expected to ease traffic pressure in Highway 24 (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works sped up nationwide ảnh 4 Workers are striving to build Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway and open it to traffic at the end of this year (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works sped up nationwide ảnh 5 Cua Hoi Bridge spanning across Lam River connects Cua Lo Town in the Central province of Nghe An and Nghi Xuan District in the neighboring province of Ha Tinh has the total length of 5.27km comprising 1.73km main bridge part. The project has been invested with the total funds of VND950 billion (Photo: SGGP)
Major traffic works sped up nationwide ảnh 6 Workers are completing the last item of Hai Van 2 Tunnel Expansion project connecting Da Nang City and Thua Thien-Hue Province to put it into operation in September, 2020 (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Phuong Ho

