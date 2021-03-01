Man saving toddler from falling death awarded merit certificate

Chairman of Hanoi City’s People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on March 01, 2021 promptly signed Decision No. 995/QD-UBND on granting the award. A letter from Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue also acknowledged Nguyen Ngoc Manh’s courageous act.

On the evening of February 28, the unsupervised toddler named N.P.H climbed over the balcony of her family’s home on the 13 th floor of Nguyen Huy Tuong Apartment Complex, Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi. She managed to grab the railings but let go just several seconds after.

At the time, Nguyen Ngoc Manh, who was on a courier run in the complex, spotted the girl and quickly climbed onto the first floor’s roof to catch her.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where X-ray results showed she had a dislocated hip joint and several broken bones, but no further trauma.