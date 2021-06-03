Managing board of Covid-19 vaccine fund established

As of June 2 afternoon, the fund had received VND44 billion (US$1.91 million) from donors. (Photo: VNA)



Managed by the Ministry of Finance, the not-for-profit fund will use the mobilised capital resources for right purposes and in line with legal regulations, ensuring publicity, transparency and efficiency. It is subject to the examination, inspection, and auditing by relevant State agencies and to the supervision by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the community.

The board is headed by Nguyen Quang Vinh, Deputy General Director of the State Treasury of Vietnam.The Prime Minister on May 26 issued a decision on the establishment of the Covid-19 vaccine fund.The fund is set up to receive, manage, and use voluntary financial and vaccine donations and assistance from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources, for the Covid-19 vaccine procurement and import, research and production in the country, and the provision of vaccines for people.The finance ministry said as of June 2 afternoon, the fund had received VND44 billion (US$1.91 million) from donors, which was channeled through the State Treasury and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).