  1. National

Many people cannot enter Dong Nai without Covid-19 negative testing certificates

SGGP
A huge number of people from Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province were not permitted to enter Dong Nai Province at Covid-19 checkpoints along National Highway 1K in Hoa An Ward and National Highway 1A in Long Binh Tan Ward, Bien Hoa City this morning because they did not have SARS-CoV-2 negative testing certificates as per the requirement of the province. 
Many people cannot enter Dong Nai without Covid-19 negative testing certificates ảnh 1 Many people do not show SARS-CoV-2 negative test result as they enter Dong Nai Province.
Nguyen Van Huy, worker of a seafood company in District 12, HCMC daily delivers seafood from HCMC to Bien Hoa City by motorbike. The 30-year-old man said that he was taken Covid-19 sample but had not been granted the test result so he could not show the certificate as regulated and forced to come back to Ho Chi Minh City. 
Same to Huy, Huynh Van Cao living in Di An City, Binh Duong Province was asked to come back as he could not submit the SARS-CoV-2 negative test result. Sharing with SGGP Newspaper’s reporter, the man said that he gets goods and stuffs at Sat Market in Bien Hoa City for sale every day; and he had just knew the notice so he did not have enough time for sample taking.

Many people cannot enter Dong Nai without Covid-19 negative testing certificates ảnh 2 Truck drivers without SARS-CoV-2 negative test results are forced to come back.
A policeman at a Covid-19 checkpoint said that around 40 percent of people were not allowed to travel into the province this morning as they could not show the SARS-CoV-2 negative test results. Besides that, around ten to 20 percent of people without SARS-CoV-2 negative test results were forced to return to their departure places.
Earlier, on June 29, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province made a decision to require SARS-CoV-2 negative test result within seven-day validity from the granted day for arrivals and returnees from and to Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province, starting from July 5.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more