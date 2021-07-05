Many people cannot enter Dong Nai without Covid-19 negative testing certificates

Many people do not show SARS-CoV-2 negative test result as they enter Dong Nai Province.

Nguyen Van Huy, worker of a seafood company in District 12, HCMC daily delivers seafood from HCMC to Bien Hoa City by motorbike. The 30-year-old man said that he was taken Covid-19 sample but had not been granted the test result so he could not show the certificate as regulated and forced to come back to Ho Chi Minh City.

Same to Huy, Huynh Van Cao living in Di An City, Binh Duong Province was asked to come back as he could not submit the SARS-CoV-2 negative test result. Sharing with SGGP Newspaper’s reporter, the man said that he gets goods and stuffs at Sat Market in Bien Hoa City for sale every day; and he had just knew the notice so he did not have enough time for sample taking.

Truck drivers without SARS-CoV-2 negative test results are forced to come back.

A policeman at a Covid-19 checkpoint said that around 40 percent of people were not allowed to travel into the province this morning as they could not show the SARS-CoV-2 negative test results. Besides that, around ten to 20 percent of people without SARS-CoV-2 negative test results were forced to return to their departure places.

Earlier, on June 29, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province made a decision to require SARS-CoV-2 negative test result within seven-day validity from the granted day for arrivals and returnees from and to Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province, starting from July 5.

