Many traffic projects to be linked to Long Thanh International Airport

As of this morning, a groundbreaking ceremony of Long Thanh International Airport Project for the first phase was officially held under the witness of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, leaders of ministries, departments and agencies involved in the Long Thanh International Airport Project.

Of which, the road projects are defined 3.8-kilometer first route spreading from the Long Thanh airport to Highway 51 being expected to be basically completed with a design of six lanes when the first phase of the airport project is put into operation in 2025. Besides, there are another 3.5-kilometer route linking the first route to Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway with a scale of 4 lanes and the third route has a total length of 8.5 kilometers connecting Long Thanh airport to Dau Giay- Phan Thiet Expressway with a scale of six lanes which is expected to be finished in 2030.Besides that, two railways are the North-South express railway, Thu Thiem to Long Thanh international airport railway.Besides, it is necessary to build, expand and upgrad the priority traffic routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the airport such as Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway, Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway and Bien Hoa - Vung Expressway.Dong Nai Provincial Department of Transport has reviewed the traffic plans to supplement the traffic network connecting with Long Thanh International Airport towards creating the best connected traffic network to absolutely, effectively exploit from the airport project, thereby contributing to socio-economic development.The Dong Nai Provincial Department of Transport also proposed to expand the provincial route 763B spreading from Highway 56 in Cam My District to the intersection between Suoi Quyt district road and Phuoc Binh - Bau Can - Cam Duong route in Long Thanh District because they are major roads connecting the eastern districts of Dong Nai Province and contributing to reduce overload and congress for National Highway No.1, Highway 20 and Dau Giay intersection.

By Minh Duy- Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong