



According to the Hanoi’s Police, in order to update the latest information about Covid-19 epidemic, people should access to the Ministry of Health’s website via https://moh.gov.vn/ or reliable news websites.The city is controlling the situation since the appearance of the first Covid-19 infection case; proactively adopts necessary measures to localize, stamp out the coronavirus epidemic as well as to ensure the goods needs for local people; honestly issues information of situation and infection cases.Therefore, people can rest assured and believe that the capital city of Hanoi is likely to have ability of controlling the epidemic.

By Gia Khanh, Translated by Huyen Huong