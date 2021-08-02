MARD ready for providing foodstuffs, essential foods to workers in HCMC

llustrative image (photo:Working Group No. 970 of MARD)



According to MARD, many enterprises and agencies across the country have registered to donate foodstuffs to Ho Chi Minh City via the Working Group No. 970 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Southern region. Particularly, Intimex Group supported 10 tons of rice, Minh Du Poultry Breeding Company donated 20,000 eggs, Hung Thinh Phat Agro-Cooperative in Cho Gao Town, Tien Giang Province offered 20 tons of dragon fruits.

Pursuant to the letter, the fourth pandemic wave has hugely impacted the livelihood of self-employed workers and low-income labors, especially those jobless people who are living in rental houses.The statistics showed that there are more than 384,000 rental rooms with 1,030,000 people in Thu Duc City and 12 districts of Ho Chi Minh City.The working team of MARD discussed with a special mission group of the Government about a plan of providing essential foods to the rental house areas for workers, helping them overcome current difficulties during social distancing.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong