Materials cost pressure violation for North-South expressway to be handled

Besides that, the relevant ministries and agencies needed to solve the obstacles and difficulties related to price fluctuation of steel and iron, credit packages for three projects of the North-South Expressway under public-private partnership form and consulting fee adjustment following the practicality.





At the conference, the leader required the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to establish five inspection teams for management and granting permits of mining exploitation for construction materials of the North-South Expressway Project in advance on August 15.Additionally, he required the relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities to promptly review the mining exploitation capacity; directed the local authorities to hand over the remaining sites for the sub-projects in advance July 30.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong