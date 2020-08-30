Mathematician professor, musician Dang Dinh Ang passes away

The talent mathematician was born in 1926 in the former province of Ha Tay as now the capital city of Hanoi.In 1953, professor Dang Dinh Ang won Fulbright scholarship and studied at the University of Kansas in the United States.Two years later, he graduated aeronautical engineering degree and received an award of the American Aviation Academy. In 1958, the professor received Doctorate Mechanical Mathematics Degree and became a lecturer at the California Institute of Technology for two years.After that, he returned his hometown in 1960 and was appointed as the Head of Mathematics Committee of the University of Science in Saigon (now University of Sciences) in 1975.In 1980, he was recognized the title of professor by the Government.In 1988, professor Dang Dinh Ang became the first head of Ho Chi Minh City Mathematics Association with his outstanding contributions for Vietnam Mathematics and was the first person to introduce Modern Mathematics to Southern Vietnam.He was popular for more than 130 articles published in domestic and international mathematics journals, magazines and books and an author of six books related to nonlinear analysis and mechanics. In addition, he was a bridge between Vietnamese maths and the world.The professor played a vital role of the success of the First International Maths Conference in Ho Chi Minh City in 1995.Apart from maths sector, Professor Dang Dinh Ang was also a talent musician with flute and opera, etc.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Huyen Huong