MAUR to carry out pre-feasibility study report on HCMC-Can Tho railway project

The Ministry of Transport on January 13 delegated the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) to build the pre-feasibility study report on the construction of a railway route from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta hub of Can Tho which is among the middle-term plans for public investment in the 2021-2025 period.

Accordingly, the report must be completed from 2021-2022. The high-speed train connecting the two cities will run 173 kilometers through HCMC and provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, Tien Giang, Vinh Long and Can Tho City.
The project’s consulting unit has just suggested an adjustment on the section from Tan Kien station to Cai Rang station running parallel to HCMC-Trung Luong and Trung Luong-My Thuan expressways, aiming at reducing the number of stations, land use area and the costs of construction and site clearance.
The Ministry of Transport earlier said that the project that needs a great source of capital has been delayed and failed to perform in accordance to schedule because the Government has focused on key road construction projects in the country.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

