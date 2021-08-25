Mekong Delta localities continue to perform social distancing

Can Tho City has extended social distancing following Directive No.16 of the Prime Minister up to September 8.

Workers are required to perform Covid-19 sample test once every three days.



In An Giang Province, the Provincial People’s Committee directed the implementation of social distancing measures following the Directive No.16 of the Prime Minister from August 26 to September 5 in Long Xuyen City, Chau Doc City, Districts of Chau Thanh, Chau Phu, An Phu, Cho Moi and Thoai Son.