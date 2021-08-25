Mekong Delta localities continue to perform social distancing

Can Tho City has extended social distancing following Directive No.16 of the Prime Minister up to September 8.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City required to strengthen tighter social distancing measures, for instance each household will assign a person to buy and receive food and essential stuff from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The workers of essential food and goods production facilities and stores have to conduct Covid-19 sample test once every three days and alternatively arrange shift employees and encourage the implementation of three-on-site production model.
In An Giang Province, the Provincial People’s Committee directed the implementation of social distancing measures following the Directive No.16 of the Prime Minister from August 26 to September 5 in Long Xuyen City, Chau Doc City, Districts of Chau Thanh, Chau Phu, An Phu, Cho Moi and Thoai Son.In the afternoon of August 24, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Pham Thien Nghia signed an official letter to continue social distancing order following Directive No.16 of the Prime Minister in the whole province, up to September 5.