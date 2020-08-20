Mekong Delta localities urged to work harder to complete yearly targets

In a document informing the PM’s conclusion in a meeting with leaders of the Mekong Delta localities, PM Phuc called for the engagement of the whole political system in implementing the Government’s resolutions on supporting COVID-19-hit people and solutions to remove difficulties facing business and production and speed up public investment.



At the same time, regional provinces and cities should roll out all necessary measures to promote economic growth of the whole region, keeping the growth rate not lower than the country’s average.

Besides, the PM asked for the prompt designing of a planning scheme for the region and localities in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, focusing on promoting potential of the region and each locality, and strengthen the intra-region’s connectivity as well as the Mekong Delta’s connectivity with Ho Chi Minh City.

The PM reminded the localities to concentrate on commercial production of agriculture towards higher quality and value. Meanwhile in the industry sector, regional provinces and cities should develop clean and renewable energy, supporting industries for agriculture and processing.

The localities should form service-trade centres at sub-regional level, along with maritime-based economic zones, logistics centres and service hubs, while strengthening regional connectivity.

The Mekong Delta region should continue promoting administrative reform and improving the investment and business environment, developing digital economy and e-commerce, the PM requested.

He also asked ministries and agencies to support the regional localities in removing their difficulties and connecting them with domestic and foreign investors.

In the first six months of 2020, 13 localities in the Mekong Delta worked hard to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion. Many localities reported economic growth higher than the country’s average.

However, the average growth of the whole region was only 1.2 percent, while many localities suffered negative growth.