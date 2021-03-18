Mekong Delta needs to urgently protect underground water resource

Dr. Anke Steinel speaks at the seminar



Dr. Anke Steinel, who is geoscientist and hydrologist of the German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources, said that the Mekong Delta is facing with challenges for underground water resource under the impact of climate change, sea level rise and water resource exploitation. As this reason, the Mekong Delta needs to urgently have solutions for protecting and managing underground water resources.





According to General Director of Hau Giang Water Supply and Sewerage-Projects Urban Joint Stock Company (Hawaco) Mr. Bui Trong Luc, Hawaco has more than 20 exploited wells in a depth of 160-350 meters but now his company is facing with the reserve depletion and quality of water resources. Particularly, saltwater intrusion gets more serious and salinity exceeds the permitted standards being recorded at four wells in Vi Thanh City.Similarly, General Director of Kien Giang Water Supply and Sewerage Limited Company (Kiwaco) Mr. Au Van Tam shared that Kiwaco put 80 to 110- meter deep wells into operation at Ca Mau Peninsula with a capacity of 50 meters cubic per hour; however, the high salinity and iron concentrations significantly impact on quality of water resource.Speaking at the seminar, a representative of Ca Mau Water Supply Joint Stock Company (Cawaco) said that Cawaco has a water supply factory in Ca Mau City and seven branches in districts in addition to 63 wells in a depth of 180 to 240 meters. Last year, Ca Mau Province had reports about the reserve depletion as well as abnormal water quality.General Director of Soc Trang Water Supply Joint Stock Company Mr. Dang Van Ngo also worried about outdated wells affecting underground water quality.

