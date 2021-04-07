Mekong Delta provinces face high risk of forest fire in peak dry season

As for Ca Mau Province, the Provincial Forest Protection Sub-Department informed that the locality faces high risk of forest fire in the peak dry season due to prolonged scorching climate.

Amidst the severe threat of fire, the forestry sector has intensified precautions at all province- and- commune-level subdivisions to protect forest.Because most of the forests cover in mountainous and hilly areas, rangers have to regularly check the volume of water in lakes, ponds and tanks to proactively respond to forest fires.In the first days of April, the province had more than 44,500 hectares of forest suffering drought. Of which, there are around 17,090 hectares in high fire danger.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong