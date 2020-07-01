Mekong Delta provinces speed up transport infrastructure projects

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Nhat at the meeting with leaders of Vinh Long and Tien Giang provinces



Reporting at the conference on My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway Project, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has 389 households affected by the project, including 360 households received the cost of site clearance, 29 households have not satisfied with resettlement support, compensation prices, etc.

My Thuan Bridge 2 and My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway are key national projects so the Prime Minister dramatically directed the implementation to ensure the project progress.It is expected that there will be dialogues between the provincial leaders, functional agencies and households.In addition, the province also approved an investment and construction project of a 25,104- square meter resettlement area in Hoa Hung Commune with about VND57 billion (nearly US$2.5 million).In July, Tien Giang Province will deploy relocation of 110KV power transmission line to serve for the construction.Similarly, Vinh Long City People's Committee also approved the compensation and paid site clearance costs for 108 out of 112 households.According to General Director of Cuu Long Corporation for Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure Tran Van Thi, the Ministry of Transport implemented the capital allocation VND785 billion (US$33.8 million) to Vinh Long Province, VND127 billion (nearly US$5.5 million) to Dong Thap Province for site clearance cost and VND20 billion (nearly US$861,000) for the consultant.Deputy Minister Nguyen Nhat requested localities to agree on the costs of land compensation and site clearance to ensure the rights of the people.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong