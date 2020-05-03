  1. National

Mekong Delta sees downtrend of salt intrusion in May

The Mekong River valley has entered the end of the dry season in 2020 with rain scattering in some places in the Mekong Delta since the end of April. The water level in the Mekong River is forecast to slightly increase to ease salt intrusion in May, according to the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research.


Taking advantage of salt intrusion reduction, farmers in the Mekong Delta have sped up summer autumn rice crop cultivation (Photo: SGGP)

The water level measuring at Tan Chau Station in Tien River and Chau Doc Station in Hau River has increased by 0.3 meter over the previous week, which is 0.21-0.27 meter higher than the average level of many years during the same period.

The institute noted that provinces in the upper reaches of the Mekong Delta including An Giang, Dong Thap, Long An, Kien Giang and Can Tho City have seen saline penetration reduce and water resource improve.

Provinces in the middle of the delta including part of Can Tho City and Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Long An, Kien Giang, Hau Giang and Dong Thap Province as well as provinces where salt intrusion has been under control such as Bac Lieu, Soc Trang and Tra Vinh, fresh water source is predicted return in estuaries when the tide recedes.

People in the areas near Ham Luong, Cua Dai and Cua Tieu rivers have taken advantage of the low tide to take fresh water for farming production and daily activities.

Coastal provinces in particular are advised to continue monitoring and functioning the tide control sewer system to reserve water and suitably plan production.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reports that the Mekong Delta has sown rice seeds in 1.5 hectares of summer autumn rice crop recently with the target of getting 8.7 million tons in output for domestic consumption and export.

Mekong Delta sees downtrend of salt intrusion in May ảnh 1 Fresh water storage for fruit orchards in Tien Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)
Mekong Delta sees downtrend of salt intrusion in May ảnh 2 A man watering his crop plants in Ben Tre Province (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Dan – Translated by Phuong Ho

