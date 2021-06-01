Mekong Delta to account for 20 percent of total transport investment capital

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



The Ministry of Transport also submitted the expected allocation draft of the medium-term public investment plan in the period of 2021 – 2025 to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Of which, the Mekong Delta will need VND50,690 billion (nearly US$2.2 billion), accounting for 20 percent of the transport sector's investment capital, to implement the expressway projects such as the Chau Doc – Can Tho - Soc Trang (Tran De), Can Tho – Ca Mau, My An – Cao Lanh, Cao Lanh – Lo Te- Rach Soi, An Huu – Cao Lanh, Chon Thanh – Duc Hoa and other key projects during the period.





The Ministry of Transport suggested prioritizing the investment for the major projects in the Mekong Delta, raising the investment capital density following the population from 71.55 percent to 129.21 percent compared with the national average. Accordingly, many roads in the region will be built or upgraded to expressways.Besides that, the Ministry of Transport also suggested the preparation for the investment of the Ho Chi Minh City – Can Tho City railway and the Tran De – Soc Trang wharf, upgrading Cho Gao canal system in the second phase, development of maritime corridors and logistic system in the Southern region, upgrading three inland waterway routes of Muong Khai – Doc Phu Hien canal, Ham Luong River, Ha Tien – Rach Gia – Ca Mau.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong