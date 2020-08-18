Mekong Delta to increase fruit tree area by 150,000 hectares

In the first seven months of the year, the export value of fruits and vegetables was estimated at US$2 billion, a decline of 12.3 percent compared to the same period last year due to an impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Mekong Delta provinces said that the fruit production basically brought good income to farmers although this year’s vegetables and fruit export has faced big challenges and difficulties.Under the calculation, a conversion model to change rice farming area into fruit-trees land will create profit growth of up to three to eight times over the rice cultivation.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informed that according to a plan of sustainable agricultural development and climate-change adaptation by 2030 with a vision to 2045, the Mekong Delta would reduce rice production area and expand fruit trees production.It is expected that the fruit -growing area in the Mekong Delta would hit around 650,000 hectares, an increase of 150,000 hectares by 2030.The agricultural sector will carry out study plan for fruit tree seedlings with high productivity, quality and capacity of climate change adaptation.Besides that, it is necessary to support sustainable cultivation and production measures to farmers, reduce costs and strengthen connection between farmers, co-operatives, consumers and enterprises.

By Huynh Loi- Translated by Huyen Huong