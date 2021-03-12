Mekong Delta’s first solar power plant underway in Hau Giang

Covering 33 ha stretching Hoa An and Long Binh communes in Phung Hiep district and Vinh Tuong ward in Long My town, the plant received investment of VND700 billion (US$30.3 million) from the Halcom Vietnam JSC and Japan’s Shizen Energy Group.

It features 79,000 solar panels and is expected to generate some VND80 billion in annual revenue.

Chairman of Halcom Vietnam Nguyen Quang Huan said the project is just the beginning of its long-term investment plan in Hau Giang, adding that it marks the firm’s new successful step towards generating 300-500MW of clean energy by 2025.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hoa said the project is useful for environmental protection and natural resources conservation and will contribute to job creation, higher budget revenues, and socio-economic development in the province.

Solar power development matches local socio-economic development orientations for 2020-2025, he noted, while asking that investors consider project expansion as well as investment in other solar power projects in Hau Giang.

Vietnamplus