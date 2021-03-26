Mekong Delta’s key transport projects need to be built synchronously





At the working session Deputy Minister of Transport asked governments of the two Mekong Delta provinces to speed up the progress of site clearance and remove infrastructures to urgently implement the My Thuan Bridge 2 project.



Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tien Giang, Pham Van Trong said that the province will solve obstacles in implementing the project, including the enforcement of land handover for the construction.

As reported, the project has 501 premise-affected households, including 389 households in Tien Giang and 112 others in Vinh Long.

Tien Giang Province has built a resettlement area for 116 affected households in Cai Be District at a total capital of VND57 billion (US$2.8 million). The area is expected to be completed in March. 378 among 389 affected households received compensation for land while the 11 remaining families have not agreed to the unit price for compensation.

The local authorities of Vinh Long have arranged new places for 25 affected households in an existing resettlement area and spent VND4.8 billion on carrying out the resettlement task. 111 among 112 received compensation for land to hand over their premises with the length of 1.06 kilometers to the investors.

The People’s Committee of Vinh Long has also approved an expenditure of more than VND10 billion to remove technological infrastructures. The task will be completed in April.

The construction of the My Thuan Bridge 2 has been kicked off since last August. It is part of the Eastern North-South expressway project construction in the 2017-2020 period. the project costs VND5 trillion (US$216 million) and is expected to be completed in 2023.

The bridge has a total length of 6.61 km, including the 1.9km-long bridge and two approach roads with total length of over 4.7km. The approach road in Tien Giang province is 4.7km and the other in Vinh Long province is 0.4km. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour.

The My Thuan Bridge 2 will start from An Thai intersection on the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Tien Giang province’s Cai Be Dsitrict and end at km107+740, the starting point of the My Thuan-Can Tho expressway in Vinh Long Province.

The project will help reduce the overloaded vehicle on My Thuan Bridge 1 and traffic jams during national holidays as well as create a key transport line from HCMC to Can Tho City to meet travel demand of people.

Construction of the My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway started in January. The 23-kilometer expressway will run from the My Thuan Bridge 2 in Tien Giang Province to Can Tho City. Construction of the 6-lane expressway costs VND4.9 trillion ($208 million). It is expected to be put into operation in 2023, helping shorten travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Can Tho to two hours from the current 3-4 hours.

The main road with a length of more than 51 kilometers of Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway opened to traffic in January, accounting for about 75 percent of the done work volume. The expressway has a total length of 55.1km with four lanes. The project has a total investment of more than VND14 trillion (US$607.3 million) and is expected to be finished in the end of this year.



By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh