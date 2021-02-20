  1. National

Mekong Delta’s two key projects expected to go on schedule

SGGP

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The yesterday met and encouraged the workers on the construction sites of My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway and My Thuan 2 Bridge in Vinh Long Province, which are two key projects in the Mekong Delta, on the occasion of Lunar New Year 2021. 

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The pays a visit to the construction site of My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project.

At the meeting, the leader praised the working progress of contractors as well as hard-working spirits of workers during the passing time; and he took notice the contractors and construction units to perform their tasks with the top priorities of quality and safety.

Mekong Delta’s two key projects expected to go on schedule ảnh 1 The construction site of My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project 
Minister The informed that the two projects were fully funded by the State Budget; some bidding packages overpassed the expectation but there are some delayed items being noticed to the projects' management board and contractors.

Residents in the Mekong Delta day-by-day expected that the two key projects would be completed as scheduled, of which the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project and My Thuan 2 Bridge project would be completed in 2022 and 2023 respectively, added Mr. The.

By Nguyen Long – Translated by Huyen Huong

