Mekong Delta’s two key projects expected to go on schedule

At the meeting, the leader praised the working progress of contractors as well as hard-working spirits of workers during the passing time; and he took notice the contractors and construction units to perform their tasks with the top priorities of quality and safety.
Residents in the Mekong Delta day-by-day expected that the two key projects would be completed as scheduled, of which the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project and My Thuan 2 Bridge project would be completed in 2022 and 2023 respectively, added Mr. The.
The construction site of My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project
Minister The informed that the two projects were fully funded by the State Budget; some bidding packages overpassed the expectation but there are some delayed items being noticed to the projects' management board and contractors.
Residents in the Mekong Delta day-by-day expected that the two key projects would be completed as scheduled, of which the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project and My Thuan 2 Bridge project would be completed in 2022 and 2023 respectively, added Mr. The.