Mekong Delta’s two key projects expected to go on schedule

The construction site of My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project



Minister The informed that the two projects were fully funded by the State Budget; some bidding packages overpassed the expectation but there are some delayed items being noticed to the projects' management board and contractors.

At the meeting, the leader praised the working progress of contractors as well as hard-working spirits of workers during the passing time; and he took notice the contractors and construction units to perform their tasks with the top priorities of quality and safety.Residents in the Mekong Delta day-by-day expected that the two key projects would be completed as scheduled, of which the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project and My Thuan 2 Bridge project would be completed in 2022 and 2023 respectively, added Mr. The.

By Nguyen Long – Translated by Huyen Huong