  1. National

Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide

SGGP
A memorial service was held for 22 soldiers who were buried in a landslide in the North Central province of Quang Tri  on October 22.
The deadly landslide occurred on early morning of October 18 and hit the military barracks of the Defence Economics Division 337 of the Military Region 4 in Huong Hoa District of Quang Tri. It killed 22 soldiers and officials who joined a mission to help local people overcome the flood consequences.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent wreaths of flowers to pay tribute to the officials and soldiers.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh led a delegation of the Party, State, Government and National Assembly to attend the tribute-paying and burial service.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision No. 1628/QĐ-TTg to posthumously bestow “The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit” certificates to the 22 fallen troops.
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 1 Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh pays tribute to martyrs.
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 2 At the memorial service 
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 3
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 4
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 5
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 6
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 7
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 8
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 9
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 10 Families mourn death of martyrs.
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 11
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 12
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 13
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 14
Memorial service held for 22 soldiers buried by landslide ảnh 15

By Nguyen Cuong, Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more