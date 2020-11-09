Micronesia provides US$100,000 in aid to Vietnamese flood victims

In a letter to Chairwoman of the Vietnamese NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the speaker of the FSM Congress said Vietnam has always been in the mind of Micronesian people this year, adding that the Micronesian congress and people are impressed by the way Vietnam deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.



The speaker said the FSM Congress and people hope Vietnamese people will safely go through 2020, a year full of challenges.



On behalf of the Vietnamese NA, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent a letter thanking the FSM Congress and people for the kind gesture. She also affirmed that Vietnam treasures and wants to promote the friendly and cooperative between the States, legislative bodies and people of the two countries.